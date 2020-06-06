Here is everything that is currently known or can be logically assumed about Magic For Humans and its possible follow-up to its third season.

Justin Willman's show on Netflix Magic for humans It has been perfect for eating recently and because of that fans are already wondering if a new batch of episodes will appear, and if so when?

Everything that is known now and can be logically assumed about where the show is heading will be here, and as new information comes out from Netflix or Willman, it will be updated to include it. This is what is currently known about a possible season 4 of Willman's illusory and uplifting experiments.

As of now, there has been no official renewal, but it feels like a matter of time. Season 3 of Magic for humans It was released in mid-May, and the time interval between the launch of its second season and the renewal of a third was around a month and a half. It hasn't been long since the third season's launch, but when it does and Netflix takes a full look at its audience, it has likely been even better than season 2. Netflix's overall audience is surely higher than the usual because of people being quarantined, Magic for humans It's a very easy and interesting show to watch during that time, and Season 3 has received more online attention than the first two. Combine that with the show not being too expensive for Netflix to produce, and renewing it seems like an obvious decision to be made.

When it comes to a proper release date for another season, it's much harder to figure out these days. The gaps between the seasons that have been released have already been six months to eighteen months. There has been no coherence in that aspect of Magic for humansAlso, of course, the current pandemic with social distancing would make it impossible to film Justin Willman doing tricks in front of strangers in Los Angeles. He is unwilling to go out and do what he calls "close-up magic" with people these days.

That being the case, one can confidently say that a new season will not fit in 2020. Launching sometime in 2021 would be a safer assumption, and that's still a huge window of time. The wait may even last until 2022 if Willman has other plans he wants to get to first, like traveling in front of live audiences.

The good news about a potentially long wait between seasons is that Justin Willman's footage will likely be all fresh and high-quality with very few tricks overlapping what he's already done on Magic for humansAnd his tricks have generally become more absurd, ambitious, and impressive over time. That should continue in a new season. It won't get to points where tricks really put Willman's life at risk like some wizards do, but hopefully there will be more performances that are longer and allow Willman to be a proper showman in front of a small audience; along the lines of where he was headed with the ghost pepper hack near the end of season 3. On top of that, he likely has a lot of hacks that can't even be predicted.

