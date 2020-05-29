Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz to resign from AR startup

Brian Ach / Getty images for Wired



Magic Leap co-founder and CEO Rony Abovitz reportedly informed employees of the augmented reality startup on Thursday that he will resign command of the company. He also told employees that the company has secured a new round of financing, according to a memo obtained by Business Insider.

Abovitz plans to stay with the company during a transition period, but noted that the company has "actively recruited candidates" to replace him.

Magic Leap did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abovitz's departure comes after reports that the mysterious augmented reality glasses maker was considering strategic options including selling himself. The startup was working with an adviser to explore options such as forming a partnership or selling a stake in the company before a possible listing, Bloomberg reported in March, citing unidentified sources.

Founded in 2011, Google-funded Magic Leap has spent $ 2.3 billion creating its AR glasses, and after years of skepticism that the startup might be building the world's best-funded vaporware, it finally released its headphones in the fall of Released at a high price of $ 2,295, The Magic Leap One features external screens, audio, and camera sensors.

However, the company reportedly sold just 6,000 virtual reality headsets in the six months after the product was launched, well behind Abovitz's goal of selling 100,000 Magic Leap One devices in that period.