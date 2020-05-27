Magik and Wolfsbane top the latest photos of the new mutants

It is no secret that The new mutants has passed a long time teeters on the verge of release, too long, perhaps.

In fact, it's become something of a gag, to the point where the Powers That Be recently (re) featured Josh Boone's X-Men spin-off declaring "we're back" and setting a release date in August. 2020 on the hood.

That expiration date remains in place (for now), meaning Disney has started to dust off. The new mutants‘Wired promotional machine, hoping to rekindle interest in X-Men movie for long gestating for the umpteenth time.

The latest content drop comes to us through SFX Magazine (h / t CBM), which includes four images with Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams) and Illyana Rasputin / Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), and the fearsome Wolfsbane. However, don't expect high-resolution photos; Unless you have a physical copy of SFX on hand, you will have to cope with these scans.

Click to enlarge

However, given the time we've waited The new mutantsWe will take any promotion we can find. There are also some intriguing details found in today's media dump, including an interaction between Rahne and Danielle Moonstar, the latter of which appears to have been in a difficult situation. Either that, or you are thinking about committing suicide, although we should be careful to draw conclusions from some static images.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer before Josh Boone's star-studded spin-off, a spin-off that was originally filmed in 2017, see the warm light of day. As things stand, and assuming the global blockade doesn't extend into the fall, The new mutants you will finally enjoy your theater (and, crucially, not VOD) released on August 28. Ambitious? Maybe, but only time will tell.