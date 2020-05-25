Magneto's OTHER daughter inherited what the scarlet witch did not do

Everyone knows Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, but Magneto's other daughter has more in common with him than they do, namely the magnetic powers.

He may be one of Marvel's most infamous villains, but Magneto is also a family man. Many are familiar with Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, Magneto's two sons who joined the Avengers, but the Master of Magnetism actually has another son … and she pursues him much more than the other two.

Lorna Dane first appeared in X-Men # 49 in 1968, exhibiting Magneto-like magnetic abilities. However, although he was long suspected to be his biological father, it was not confirmed until Uncanny X-Men # 431 in 2003. Lorna was born from a love affair between Magneto and a woman named Suzanna. When Suzanna's husband found out, an argument broke out while they were on an airplane. Seeing her parents argue provoked intense emotion in little Lorna, causing her powers to manifest. And you wouldn't know, his powers were the same as your dear father's.

Unfortunately for Suzanna and her husband, Lorna's magnetic tantrum destroyed the plane and led to their deaths. It was then that Lorna's real father, Magneto, found her and modified her memory so that she did not remember causing the accident. Later, Lorna was raised by her aunt and uncle until she was told the truth when she turned twenty. Lorna eventually joined the X-Men after being discovered via Brain and fell in love with Alex Summers, aka Havok. It originally went through Mangetrix until it was decided by the nickname Polaris. In addition to mind control cases, Polaris is one of the good ones, unlike his father. However, she works with Magneto on some stories. Between 2000 and 2001, he was a member of Magneto's cabinet in Genosha, an island nation for mutants, and he fights alongside his father in the 2015s. Secret wars.

This begs the question: why did Polaris inherit Magneto's powers, while his other sons have radically different abilities? In the case of Scarlet Witch, Marvel has changed the answer multiple times. More recently, Wanda's origin story was reconfigured so that she was never a mutant, but rather a sorceress who believed she was a mutant.





Okay, but what about Quicksilver? Super speed and magnetism are not exactly very similar. Well, mutant abilities come from something called X-Gene, which is activated simply by aging or trauma. That is why Polaris's abilities appeared during his stressful time on the plane. There have also been cases of X-Gene being activated strongly through torture, as in dead Pool. The X-Gene can appear in anyone, but those born to mutant parents are more likely to have it and will generally inherit the same powers as their parents. However, more rarely, offspring can develop different powers. Quicksilver is just one of those rare cases.

TV series The gifted FOX presents the first live performance of Polaris, performed by Emma Dumont. Now, with the MCU supposedly figuring out how to introduce mutants, another version of the character may appear on the big screen in the future. Who knows, maybe Polaris will get over it with his sister in the next WandaVision Serie. They could even keep it in the family and get one of the Olsen twins to play her. Food for thought, people.

