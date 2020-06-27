Maher criticizes the mayor of Oakland, other & # 39; Guardians of Gotcha & # 39 ;: & # 39; Now we are only seeing color & # 39;

Before leaving for his summer vacation, "Real Time" presenter Bill Maher criticized the "Gotcha Guardians" for trying to cancel people for "helping badly" in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Blacks have to demand that whites stop culturally appropriating how angry they are at racism," Maher began. "It's great that Caucasians have finally joined the fight for racial justice in an unprecedented number, but that they hate racism the most? You can't steal that! Elvis stealing Little Richard's act, that's pretty bad." .

Maher then pointed to a recent incident involving a black Oakland, California resident hanging small bows on a tree in a park for exercise and how Mayor Libby Schaaf "pointed out her virtue" in calling for an investigation of a possible crime. of hate. she perceived that they were ropes.

"Why is this white woman seeing racism where a black man is not?" Maher asked.

"The mayor also said, 'Intentions don't matter,' but they do matter," Maher continued. "And whites should stop trying to cancel other whites whose hearts were in the right place but don't exactly do well on the first try."

Shame on social media

The HBO star noted examples of shame on social media in recent weeks from those apparently "helping badly" during the so-called "blackout" move on Instagram to Ellen DeGeneres by removing a criticized tweet that read: "People of color in this country have faced injustice for too long. "

"Okay, that may not be exactly 'Black Lives Matter', but it is also very true and very close to what we are trying to make everyone understand," Maher told his viewers. "Liberalism should be about lifting people up, and you don't do it by slapping people who are trying to say 'I'm on your side'."

He compared whites to a "nervous waiter on his first day," since they are "very afraid of making a mistake."

"Do you want to be a good ally but not too good or are you being a 'white savior'?" Use your voice but don't do anything about yourself, but speak unless it's your time to listen, "Maher said as he listed the contradictions." And then 'silence is violence', although sometimes silence alone It means that someone has two jobs and has three children. They have baby food on their shirts, I don't hate my heart. "

The "Real Time" presenter cited the firing of an NBA team announcer for tweeting "all lives matter" despite apologizing and admitting he didn't understand why the term was considered incorrect.

"What he said came from a place of ignorance, not racism. That difference is important," Maher emphasized. "Someone could have explained to him why there is a deserved reason why we choose black lives for protection. But now, instead of a possible ally, we create a bitter unemployed person."

He continued: "I am concerned that the kind of tension the 'Gotcha Guardians' are creating is going to make people afraid to mingle and push us back into a kind of reunion where instead of just seeing a person and not a color, now we are only seeing the color. Maybe this is the old school liberalism speaking, but I don't think that is the way to go. Let's go out. And if I finish, tell me why, no goodbye. It's a gradual process of many years … but things improve when the races come together. "