Maher embarrasses Bolton for failing to endorse Biden despite publishing an anti-Trump book: How could Dem "be worse"?

"Real Time" host Bill Maher admonished former White House national security adviser John Bolton on Friday night for refusing to endorse Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election despite posting a book criticizing President Trump.

Citing examples from "The Room Where It Happened," Maher noted that Bolton claims he did not approve of Trump's "mime" to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and referred to the Trump scandal in Ukraine as a "drug deal."

"However, you will not vote for Biden," said Maher. "You say you will not vote for Trump but you will not vote for Biden."

"How could Biden be worse?" Maher asked. "What could the Democrat be if you think this list could be topped?"

Bolton responded by saying that the November election was like "comparing apples to oranges."

Her objections to the former vice president were "philosophical" and that a Biden presidency would be "another four years" of Obama's national security policy, but noted that a second term for Trump also poses a "different set of risks."

"I wish there was a conservative Republican I could vote for who had a chance to win, but there isn't," Bolton told Maher. "My situation is that I live in Maryland and that my vote doesn't mean much in one way or another. So I will do my best to philosophically demonstrate that I remain committed to these national security values ​​that I have long held. weather ".

"But we only have two options," rejected Maher. "We only have apples and oranges. There is only one apple and one orange on the ballot and you have to choose one. And even if your vote doesn't count, your influence does."

Bolton explained that he faced a similar personal dilemma in 2016 and admitted that he made the "same argument" that Maher was making when he voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton. Back then, Bolton said, he believed that a Trump presidency "would at least be worth a try."

"I think what I have tried to do now is try to present 500 pages of data on Donald Trump's performance and they are there for anyone to use for whatever purpose they deem appropriate," Bolton continued. "Obviously, Trump did not want the book to come out at all and sued to stop it, but I see it as the contribution I can make."

Bolton insisted that he would remain "limitless" with his criticism of the president as the election draws near and that he will not "go out of his way" to attack Biden.

He added that he will make an effort to help Republicans hold on to the Senate.