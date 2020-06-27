Maher says that Biden outcast by the coronavirus rules helped turn off the & # 39; gaffe machine & # 39;

"Real time" presenter Bill Maher made the case Friday night that the "good" thing about the coronavirus outbreak was that he had sidelined Joe Biden from the campaign.

"No, really," Maher said during the panel segment of the show, "because first of all, a campaign is a marathon, you know. I don't think I was ready for a marathon. I think it would have worn out." already in the campaign right now if I had to be out there every day.

"Also, let's be honest," added Maher. "He is a kind of gangster. He would be saying all kinds of different things."

Both critics and Democratic allies have referenced Biden being "stuck in his basement" in recent months amid the pandemic, appearing for the occasional public appearance. But during the round table, Maher insisted that it was for the best.

Maher later argued that what people want "is not Donald Trump" and that Biden is "that guy."

"It is Joe Biden's idea that we like. Maybe he is not the guy himself," Maher laughed.

Democratic strategist James Carville fell back, defending Biden and his campaign performance in the middle of the 2020 race.

"First of all, I think Biden's campaign has been pretty smart so far," said Carville. "I think his performance in the debates, particularly in the debate before South Carolina, was pretty strong. I think his appearances and so forth, albeit limited, have been really good. By the way, he's been running on the most progressive platform in the history of the Democratic Party, okay? Not that it wasn't for many things that progressives can't get excited about. "