Mahlon Reyes, sailor of atch Deadliest Catch ’, died at 38

Mahlon Reyes, a sailor on Discovery Channel's "The Deadliest Catch", died at the age of 38.

Reyes, who began appearing on the reality series in 2012, suffered a heart attack last Saturday in his native Whitefish, Montana, his wife Heather Sullivan told TMZ, who first reported the news. Reyes survived and was hospitalized, but never regained consciousness.

Sullivan said Reyes was removed from life support on Sunday. He died "shortly after midnight" on Monday, according to a post on Reyes' commemorative Facebook page.

Reyes has been cremated and some of his ashes will be spread in the Bering Sea by co-stars, Sullivan shared.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has not yet determined the cause of death, according to TMZ. The family also noted that Reyes did not have any known pre-existing health conditions.

A Go Fund Me page was organized for Sullivan and the four daughters he shared with Reyes. As of Sunday, more than $ 13,000 was raised.

A Discovery Channel representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on page six.