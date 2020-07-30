Main children's hospital apologizes for performing cosmetic genital surgeries on intersex babies

In a statement published Tuesday on its blog, the hospital said it understood its "approach was harmful and wrong," a reference to surgery to make genitalia appear more typically male or female.
The hospital said, "We empathize with intersex people who were harmed by the treatment they received according to the historical standard of care and we apologize and really feel sorry."
He went on to say that he was "evolving" his policies on the matter and that he would not perform such surgeries unless medically necessary.
Intersex is a general term used to describe people born to bodies that are perceived as different from the typical "male" and "female" categories. In recent decades, irreversible cosmetic genital surgeries have been relatively common for babies born with atypical sexual organs to align them more closely with a "typical" male or female body.
But recently, intersex activists have argued that a person should have the legal right to consent to cosmetic surgeries performed on their own bodies, a skill that babies don't have.
Multiple human rights organizations have argued that the practice violates a person's human rights and that these surgeries can cause lifelong pain, scarring, loss of sexual function, the need for lifelong hormone replacement and maintenance surgeries, as well as psychological damage similar to that of the child. victims of sexual abuse.
In its blog, Lurie Children's Hospital said, "Irreversible genital procedures, particularly clitoroplasty, should not be performed until patients can meaningfully participate in decision-making on their own, unless medically necessary."
The hospital did not say how many procedures were performed over the years. He said he has not performed a clitoroplasty on a baby or child in five years.
The policy provides an exception for patients with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, and notes that some patients believe that it should not be under the intersex label.
Activist Pidgeon Pagonis was born intersex and underwent a clitorectomy at Lurie Children's Hospital as a child to align her genitalia with a typical "female" body.
"[Lurie] took me and put me in her factory for boys and girls, basically," Pagonis told CNN. "[Lurie] took my intersex body, threw me on the girl's conveyor belt and tried to put me in this box that I should never have been."
"I started crying when I found out" about the policy change and the apologies, Pagonis added. "I think it was just a relief, I can't believe this happened."
Regarding Pagonis' comments, Dr. Robert Garofalo, chief of adolescent medicine division at the hospital, said: "It is difficult to discuss the experience of any patient or patient. Our multidisciplinary team takes patient care very seriously. and he always has a very personalized treatment, an approach that prioritizes patient education and focuses on optimizing care. "
Pagonis is now identified as non-binary and intersex. They founded the group of activists Intersex Justice Project, along with intersex activist Sean Saifa Wall, with the specific goal of ending these surgeries across the country.
Lurie's decision comes after a concerted three-year campaign by the Intersex Justice Project, first through out-of-hospital protests and then through a petition that gained traction after online support from celebrities, including transgender actress Indya. Moore and actress Gabrielle Union.
Activists attribute Lurie's apology and policy change in part to the hospital employees themselves who voiced their opinion, especially to the first female employee to do so, Dr. Ellie Kim, who tweeted July 13 about the controversy.
"I think it's a big step in the right direction," Kim, who is transgender, told CNN. "There is still a lot of work to do, to say the least, but at least for now, in my opinion, it is a great victory and a great step forward."