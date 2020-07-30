Main children's hospital apologizes for performing cosmetic genital surgeries on intersex babies





In a statement published Tuesday on its blog, the hospital said it understood its "approach was harmful and wrong," a reference to surgery to make genitalia appear more typically male or female.

The hospital said, "We empathize with intersex people who were harmed by the treatment they received according to the historical standard of care and we apologize and really feel sorry."

He went on to say that he was "evolving" his policies on the matter and that he would not perform such surgeries unless medically necessary.

Intersex is a general term used to describe people born to bodies that are perceived as different from the typical "male" and "female" categories. In recent decades, irreversible cosmetic genital surgeries have been relatively common for babies born with atypical sexual organs to align them more closely with a "typical" male or female body.