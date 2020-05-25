Main Event Results – May 21, 2020 | Newsdio

Main event

Date: May 21, 2020

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Tom Phillips, MVP

Opening sequence.

Jinder Mahal vs. Akira Tozawa

Mahal goes straight to power to start, but Tozawa breaks free and kicks the leg. A super kick drops Tozawa but Mahal would rather walk away than cover. Tozawa is hit hard in the corner and is knee-in-the-face to keep Tozawa down. The chin continues and a few knees in the back keep Tozawa in trouble. Another chinlock continues because this is a match that needs two of them. Tozawa fights and hits a Brilliant Quick Wizard in a missile shot for two. A whip in the corner cuts Tozawa and the Khallas pin Mahal at 5:47.

Outcome: Jinder Mahal b. Akira Tozawa – Khallas (5:47)

From Smackdown.

Otis / ??? vs. Miz / John Morrison

The companion is … Strowman. Otis leads Morrison to the corner to start, so Morrison kicks him in the head. Gyrating gets Otis out of trouble and puts a gag on Morrison. Morrison is downed again and goes to Strowman for a double Caterpillar while we take a break.

Back with Otis with Miz's front face before the YES Kicks connect for two. Otis supplied the two at the same time and it was Strowman's turn to clean the house. Miz is hit on the floor but Strowman goes to the post first. Morrison walks away until Strowman catches him with the powerslam for the pin at 9:38.

Outcome: Otis / Braun Strowman b. Miz / John Morrison – Powerslam a Morrison (9:38)

After the game, here is Mandy Rose and the distraction allows Otis to think about using the briefcase. However, Strowman sees it coming and Otis says it's just to laugh. Celebrating ends the show instead.

It's a joke:

From Raw.

Charly Caruso is in the ring to start and raises the idea that Randy Orton vs. Edge is the best wrestling match of all time, should it take place. Cue Orton to say that challenging Edge to a wrestling match is no surprise because the second W stands for wrestling. They've already smashed the building in a Last Man Standing match and that night Edge was the best man.

However, no one can do what he does in the ring in a wrestling match, including Edge. Last week, Orton saw doubts in Edge's eyes and the passion and passion left. Cue Edge (in a GET GRIT) to say that Orton is playing a game of chess so he doesn't rush. This is just to get a paycheck for Orton because they gave him this place.

Orton didn't grow up dreaming of being a WWE Champion or saving money to go to the show at the end of the month like Edge did. He didn't cry when he won the intercontinental title because he was a springboard to the top. Edge remembers beating Orton for that title in 2004, but Orton tells him to wait. Edge doesn't stop because Orton doesn't love this like everyone else and yes, he accepts the challenge. That's enough for Orton, who leaves without saying a word.

I play in:

Shane Thorne vs. Ricochet

Brendan Vink and Cedric Alexander are here. Thorne leads him to the ropes for a quickly broken lock. Ricochet works with a wristwatch, but they lower it to an arm. A quick rollup gives Ricochet two and Throne is upset. He backs off and a spinning left hand spins Thorne again, but he pulls Ricochet from the middle rope to crash.

The cannonball sends us on a break and we return with Thorne working on a crank. Some knees and elbows up to the ribs keep Ricochet down and back to the chin. He backs off and Ricochet hits a rolling dropkick to start the return. The shooting star foot press gets two on Thorne, who is back with a torn knee from the same thing. Ricochet kicks him in the neck and ends with the Counter Kick at 12:49.

Outcome: Ricochet b. Shane Thorne – Kickback (12:49)

From Raw.

Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin

Untitled However, wait, since here are Bobby Lashley and MVP, and the former says he will come for the McIntyre title no matter what. The two watch as McIntyre and Corbin fight for a running of the bulls to begin. A shot to the leg surprises McIntyre from the start, but he's well enough to hang Corbin's clothes outside. Another clothesline places Corbin on the barricade with MVP applauding from the stage.

There is a third clothesline to put Corbin to the side of the ring and he enters, only to return to the floor to avoid a Claymore. Corbin pulls McIntyre off the apron and tucks him into the barricade, followed by the slide under the corner clothesline for two. McIntyre is sent head-on to the turnbuckle and it's super complex to give Corbin one. Corbin talks trash and runs into a belly on top.

There is a large boot for attaching the top rope that was shot in the head at McIntyre's bite. McIntyre pulls two out of a spinebuster but Corbin plants it for one more. Back off and the Futureshock looks to set up the Claymore, which is countered in Deep Six for two. Corbin tests the slide under the rope clothesline, but enters the Claymore by pin at 9:12.

Outcome: Drew McIntyre b. King Corbin – Claymore (9:12)

Split dream:

