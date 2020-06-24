Main results: AOC faces the challenge of Michelle Caruso-Cabrera





The district, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens, is highly Democratic and is considered a trusted blue seat. It was previously held for years by veteran Democrat Joe Crowley, whom Ocasio-Cortez defeated in a big surprise in the 2018 midterm elections.

Ocasio-Cortez, who in his first term became a progressive national icon, had significant advantages in the race, including strong recognition of his national name, devoted followers, and significant fundraising. She had raised more than $ 10.5 million, an amount that far exceeds the fundraising totals of any of her challengers.

In comparison, Caruso-Cabrera had raised more than $ 2 million, according to the latest data from the Federal Election Commission.

The Democratic primary pairing had attracted national media attention, in part, because of the congresswoman's important national profile.