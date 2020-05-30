Main stories: macOS 10.15.5, new Powerbeats Pro colors, iPhone 12 and 13 rumors, and more

This week there was an interesting mix of news and rumors on the Apple front, led by the release of macOS 10.15.5, which brings a new battery status feature to newer Mac laptops, while we also saw the Official announcement of new colors for the Powerbeats Professional Headphones.



On the forefront of rumors, we heard a few tidbits not just about this year's iPhone 12, but also about next year's iPhone, as we watched photos and videos of a new style from the Leather Loop Apple Watch band. And finally, there was a weird iOS bug last weekend that saw users unable to open some popular apps. Apple fixed the issue, though it appears to have required users to redownload several recent app updates.

Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 with Battery Status Management Features, Browser Freeze Solution

After releasing OS updates for most of its products last week, Apple this week released macOS Catalina 10.15.5, an update that brings a new battery status management feature to recent laptop models as well like some other updates and bug fixes.



However, not all changes are greeted with applause as there seems to be a bug related to creating bootable backup drives, and a change by Apple will make it harder for users to escape the hassle. update to the latest macOS updates. ahead.

Apple confirms that the application error & # 39; is no longer shared & # 39; it has been solved

Late last week, many iOS users found themselves unable to open a series of popular apps, with their devices displaying a "This app is no longer shared with you" alert each time an affected app was launched.



While there were a few fixes for the issue, Apple finally fixed the issue on Sunday night, but required re-issuing recent updates for various apps, which for many users resulted in dozens or even hundreds of app updates.

On Tuesday, Apple confirmed that it had fixed the problem, although it did not offer any additional explanation on the cause of the problem.

Leaker: Apple will keep Lightning over USB-C for & # 39; iPhone 12 & # 39; before going without ports next year

Featured Twitter filter @choco_bit has shared that, unsurprisingly, the iPhone 12 will continue to feature a Lightning port for charging rather than moving to USB-C, but what the filter has to say about next year's iPhone is more interesting.

According to reports, Apple will remove the charging port entirely on iPhone 2021, switching to a smart connector similar to that seen on recent iPad models to allow for the transfer of power and data with accessories like keyboard cases.

MacRumors mockup based on iPhone 2021 camera rumor

Debut of Powerbeats Pro in four new colors: Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red, and Glacier Blue

A separate @choco_bit rumor indicates that the iPhone 2021 could include four camera lenses in the 40 to 64 megapixel range, plus a LiDAR sensor for augmented reality purposes. The leaker says the rumor should be taken with a "large amount of salt," so we won't be doing too much inventory yet, but it's an interesting claim worth noting.

After a couple of leaks in recent weeks, Beats today officially announces four new colors for its Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones: Spring Yellow, Cloud Pink, Lava Red, and Glacier Blue. The new headphones will go on sale on June 9 and will retail for the same price of $ 249.95 as the existing color options.



In addition to colors, the new ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ models are identical to the original Powerbeats Pro, offering up to nine hours of listening time with the charging case, increasing total listening time to over 24 hours. Apple's H1 chip offers easy pairing, seamless switching between devices via iCloud, and "Hey Siri" functionality, while in-ear volume and tracker buttons on each earbud offer simple controls and adjustable hooks help to secure the headphones during vigorous workouts.

Apple may be planning a redesigned Apple leather watch strap

The newly revealed photos and videos show what a redesign could be for Apple Watch's Apple Loop band, going from a one-piece loop style to two-piece magnetically bonded.



It remains to be seen if they are ready for launch in the near future, perhaps at WWDC next month or in September alongside Apple Watch Series 6. Alternatively, these could be prototypes that were eventually scrapped, or even knockoffs meant to mimic the Apple band style.

Jailbreak tool & # 39; unc0ver & # 39; 5.0 released with iOS 13.5 compatibility

Jailbreaking to install unauthorized apps and modifications on iOS devices has declined in popularity over the years, but the team behind the "uncapped" "jailbreak" tool has released a new and successful update claiming to be jailbreaking. " each iOS version signed on each device. " ranging from iOS 11.0 to iOS 13.5.



Apple will undoubtedly move to fix the vulnerability that allows the jailbreak to work, so expect to see a new iOS update in the not-too-distant future.

