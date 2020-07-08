Maine fisherman breaks state record by catching nearly 40-pound lake trout after long battle

Add this to the log books.

Maine man Erik Poland was fishing for salmon on July 2 as a way to fill the time when he got his dream catch.

What started as a short, leisurely fishing trip turned into an hour-long battle between the 34-year-old man from Andover and a gigantic lake trout that weighed almost 40 pounds.

According to Bangor Daily News, Poland launched 150 yards of lead-core line to target fish at the bottom of Lower Richardson Lake last week. He soon felt something catch, and then the fight ensued.

"I can't even dare guess how many times it escaped me, and then I rolled it up again," Poland told the local media, noting how unprepared I was for such a massive capture.

"It felt like two days, but (the fight) was probably an hour or an hour and a half, at most," Poland told Bangor Daily News. "I walked to the back of the boat, looked at my 18-20 inch net and quickly kicked it to the side."

Once Poland managed to bring the trout out of the lake, or togue, to the surface, he managed to grab it with his hands and drag it into the boat.

When measured on a certified shoreline scale, the fish was 44 inches long and weighed 39.2 pounds. The sizable toga broke the previous record of 41 inches and 31.5 pounds, which had been set in 1958 by Hollis Grindle.

Poland plans to assemble and display the giant fish at its home, though it has promised the Maine Inland Fish and Wildlife Department to save the otolith bone so officials can determine how old it was.

"There was a fleeting moment when I really wanted to put it back on," Poland told the store. “But ultimately, he would have been the world's greatest liar if he had. So it really would have been a fish tale. "