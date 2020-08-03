Maine hospital sees coronavirus resurgence after state visitors report positive tests

A Maine hospital saw a resurgence of coronavirus cases after months without a positive COVID-19 test after visitors to Acadia National Park learned they tested positive during a trip to Pine Tree State.

"After several months without a positive COVID-19 test result, Mount Desert Island Hospital has resulted in three new cases in the past week and has advised others who have received a positive test result elsewhere" Mount Desert Island Hospital, which serves the Bar Harbor community, including Acadia National Park, said on its website on Friday.

“To date, we have received positive results for three Hancock County residents and five others. These five cases represent a combination of out-of-state and other counties in Maine, ”added the hospital.

Visitors contacted the hospital for advice after learning that the COVID-19 tests they took in their home states before leaving for their Maine getaway were positive, according to a statement on the hospital's website.

"We are receiving calls from visitors (both tourists and family members of area residents) who were screened before traveling and only received positive results upon arrival here, and the test results of these visitors are not captured by reporting requirements. current ".

"We have been struck by the fact that there are unreported cases in our community due to the current design of the reporting system at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," hospital officials added in the statement. .

"Without faster testing, these kinds of problems are likely to become widespread," Jeremy Youde, who studies the intersection of government and public health at the University of Minnesota Duluth, told the Portland Press Herald. Public health experts blame the delayed test results, due to laboratories flooded by the increase in cases in the south and southwest, according to the article.

"That's a big dilemma," epidemiologist and former CDC staff member Dr. Peter Millard told the local media.

"When someone has a positive test in, say, Georgia, there is no way for people in Georgia to know that person went to Maine, so it is not as if they could send it to officials here," Millard, now the Medical Director of Seaport Community Health Care in Belfast, added.

“To address this, the COVID-19 team at MDI Hospital is providing advice and tracking assistance for contacts when we receive these calls, but currently there is no mechanism to alert us when a visitor receives a positive result in our community if they do not arrive abroad. from us, "according to the hospital's statement.

The hospital system said it is now conducting workforce tests on asymptomatic tourism employees "head on" to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The pilot program is associated with the Downeast COVID-19 Working Group.

"The goal of the program is to detect any potential COVID-19 outbreak as soon as possible, which will not only protect tourism employees head-on but will help limit exposure for the entire community," the hospital said, adding that "Any positive results from this pilot will be included in the case count on our website."

The CDC offers guidelines for tourists leaving their home state on its website. The federal health agency suggests that tourists should "check the state or local health department where they are located, along their route and at their planned destination. While traveling, a state or local government may establish travel restrictions such as orders to stay home or shelter-in-place, mandatory quarantines on arrival, or even state border closings. Plan to keep checking for updates on the go. "