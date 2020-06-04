Mainstream media avoids on-air coverage of Rod Rosenstein's audience after years of lobbying for collusion from Russia

After years of pushing the Russian collusion narrative, all major networks avoided on-air coverage of the Senate judicial hearing of former Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who testified of his involvement in the controversial investigation into President TrumpThe campaign of.

Rosenstein is the first of what is likely to be a series of hearings led by President of the Senate Judiciary Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. On alleged misconduct within the Department of Justice. The most important conclusion from Wednesday's hearing was his admission that if he had known what he knows now, he would not have approved the reauthorization of the FISA orders that allowed the surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The audience, which ran from late morning to early afternoon, received no live coverage from CNN or MSNBC, who promoted Russia's collusive narrative for years before Special Adviser Robert Mueller concluded that There was no collaboration between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin during the 2016 elections. Both CNN and MSNBC offered a live stream of the audience on their websites.

CNN, MSNBC QUICKLY DISMISS FLYNN'S UNMATCHED DISCLOSURES AS FUEL "CONSPIRACY THEORY"

The three broadcast networks, ABC, NBC and CBS, also avoided the audience on their evening shows. However, they managed to squeeze out the biting, last-minute comments that came from former Defense Secretary General Jim Mattis, who denounced President Trump's split in an article published in The Atlantic just 30 minutes before the late-night shows aired. East Coast. .

"@ABCWorldNews, @CBSEveningsNews and @NBCNightlyNews spent countless hours pushing Russia's collusion hoax. But tonight, they ignored the sworn testimony of Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, who told the Senate that he would not have signed the FBI FISA application since it was full of lies, "reacted news analyst at the Media Research Center Nicholas Fondacaro.

Much of the media has significantly downplayed recent revelations surrounding the unmasking of former national security adviser General Michael Flynn. The recently declassified documents suggest that there was encouragement towards Flynn within the FBI with the appearance of a conspired perjury trap.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The list of top Obama officials who requested his name was also released in transcripts of talks with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kisliak, which included former Vice President Joe Biden, former FBI Director James Comey, former director of CIA John Brennan, former ID Card James Clapper, former UN Ambassador Samantha Power and former White House chief of staff Denis McDonough.

Last year, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found 17 major errors or omissions in FISA order requests that were granted to monitor Carter Page.