Major League Baseball Commissioner Warns of Covid-19 Closure

Emergency medical technicians clean their supplies outside Memorial West Hospital, where patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on July 13. Maria Alejandra Cardona / Reuters / FILE

Wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for patients with Covid-19 is not enough to completely eliminate the threat of the virus to front-line workers, according to a new study from King's College London.

Health workers wearing appropriate gloves, gowns, and face masks still had 3.4 times the risk of contracting coronavirus compared to the general population, according to the study, and minority health workers were at an even higher risk of give positive.

The study found that African Americans, Latinx, and other minority care providers were 5 times more likely to get Covid-19 than their white counterparts.

“Just over 20 percent of frontline healthcare workers reported at least one symptom associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to 14.4 percent of the general population; fatigue, loss of smell or taste and hoarse voice were especially frequent, "the researchers wrote.

The researchers used the COVID Symptom Tracker app to study data from more than 2 million people, including nearly 100,000 front-line healthcare workers in the United States and the United Kingdom between March 24 and April 23.

They found more than 2,700 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 healthcare workers compared to just over 240 cases per 100,000 among the general population.

"The data is clear to reveal that there is still a high risk of SARS-Co-V-2 infection despite the availability of PPE," said King’s College London professor and lead study author Sebastien Ourselin.

The researchers not only found that minority health workers were at increased risk of Covid-19 infection, they also found that they were more likely to report a lack of adequate PPE and say they were forced to reuse equipment frequently, Ourselin said.

Previous studies have found that 10-20% of coronavirus infections occur among front-line workers.

"Our study provides a more accurate assessment of the magnitude of the increased risk of infection among healthcare workers compared to the broader community," said Dr. Andrew Chang, lead author of the study and director of cancer epidemiology at Massachusetts General Hospital.

At the time of the study, healthcare providers in the US and UK were experiencing a severe shortage of gloves, gowns, and face masks. The authors said the results of a similar study could now be different.

"Many countries, including the United States, continue to face a serious shortage of PPE," said Chang. "Our results underscore the importance of providing adequate access to PPE and also suggest that the systemic racism associated with inequalities in access to PPE is likely to contribute to the disproportionate risk of infection among frontline minority health care workers."

The research suggests that healthcare systems should ensure the adequate availability of PPE and develop additional strategies to protect health workers from COVID-19, particularly those of black, Asian and minority ethnicity.

The study was published Friday in the journal Lancet Public Health.