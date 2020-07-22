Major League Lacrosse Unified Regarding Coronavirus Protocols

Other leagues can pull a page out of the Major League Lacrosse playbook.

As they prepare to open training camp in the coming days, NFL players have publicly criticized the league for its lack of a concrete plan. Before their season ended, MLB and the players union did not scoff at a proper salary structure and safety protocols.

The opposite is true for MLL, which condensed its four-month season into an 11-day tournament in Annapolis, Maryland, as Commissioner Alexander "Sandy" Brown maintained constant communication with his players.

"It is critical," Brown told the Post. "It is absolutely critical. I started talking to the players, I talked to them twice a month, and we marked them in March. We guided them through everything we were doing. They had the first versions of the protocols to be able to evaluate it. I gave them the background and context in terms of who we were using to consult. They knew we were talking about business when we put these things together. They came to a very good level of comfort in terms of what we were doing. "

All six teams will play five regular season games before the top four teams advance to a single-elimination playoff. The New York Lizards lost their first two games.

Brown spoke to commissioners in other leagues, including NBA Adam Silver, and decided to implement a "bubble." Players are only allowed at their Westin hotel and at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

"[Brown] made it very clear that we needed to be professionals," Lizards forward Dylan Molloy told The Post. “Obviously, anything we do can harm someone. We knew that is in us. We have been given this opportunity that we know can be easily ended if something went wrong. We had input before anything was finalized, so it was helpful. ”

Unlike the rookies in the Jets, whose arrival at training camp was delayed due to confusion over testing protocols, MLL processes have been in progress for weeks. Before traveling to the bubble, each player was sent a kit with a face mask, gloves, goggles, and disinfectant, and had to record a negative test. They receive temperature tests twice a day.

"Every player for the man has behaved with the professionalism we expect, and they have taken it very seriously," said Brown. "If someone wanted to choose not to participate, and that was their choice, we would have honored them. But nobody wanted to do it. The boys are here, and they play with oppressive heat and make an incredible show. We take care of them."