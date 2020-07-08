Major League Soccer opening game postponed due to positive tests by Covid-19







Major League Soccer's MLS has been postponed for the tournament's second leg of the tournament between Nashville SC and Chicago Fire FC, the league announced in a statement Tuesday.

Five Nashville SC players have tested positive for coronavirus since arriving in Orlando, Florida last week. Two players received positive results last weekend and the other three received positive results on Monday night.

Additionally, four other players have received test results that were inconclusive and require further testing.

The two clubs were slated to play on Wednesday when the league begins its season-opening tournament at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida.

The league will evaluate Nashville SC's participation in the tournament after the results of the additional tests. More details on when this match will be played will be announced later. A Twitter account for The Roadies, an independent group of followers who follow the team, tweeted his support before the postponement. "Let's do a crystal clear thing very fast. Regardless of what ultimately happens with the #MLSisBack tournament, we will 100% support any player, or the entire club, if they can't participate. We want the best for them, no it's the best for us, "they tweeted. On Monday, MLS withdrew FC Dallas from the tournament after ten players and a staff member tested positive for the virus. The MLS Players Association recognized the complex nature of hosting a tournament during the pandemic. In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, the union wrote: "FC Dallas' removal from competition in Orlando is a reminder of just how difficult the circumstances are that returning to work in all sports amid this pandemic." CNN has asked the MLSPA for comment following the Nashville SC news.





