Make Juneteenth a national holiday now (opinion)

A national holiday commemorating June 15 would not only stimulate conversation about the origins of our current racial and political conflicts, but would also spark vitally necessary education about white supremacy and its manifestations in anti-black policies and political actions. , undemocratic and anti-human.

In the African American community, Juneteenth represents a sacred day of remembrance marked by millions of people who participate annually in festivals, parades, and other gatherings. The national holidays serve as the final reflection of the sacrifices of patriotic workers, soldiers, and Americans who shed blood for democracy and were given by this republic. No group deserves this honor more than the generations of enslaved African Americans who were key to making the United States the greatest superpower the world has ever known.

Commemorating June 15 as a national holiday would serve as an important reminder, no matter which political party the White House occupied or its political rhetoric, that racial slavery and the black Americans who helped end this slavery system have been imprinted on the soul of this nation. . We carry the active scars and unhealed wounds that are only just beginning to be recognized and the United States must never forget how its enslaved African Americans and their descendants continue to shape their present and future.

National protests (and an international calculation) following George Floyd's public execution more than two weeks ago have fueled perhaps the most vibrant, widespread, and far-reaching political mobilization for racial justice in United States history, which has produced a a series of shocking responses from House whites: from plans for open military repression to deafening silence.

Donald J. Trump's words and actions during these protests, punctuated by his initial decision to hold his first political rally since the Covid-19 pandemic on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, sacred ground where more than 300 black people were massacred by White Racist Mobs in 1921 – He announced it to many Americans as the Official President of the Second Confederation. Despite White House denials of the symbolism behind Trump's plans, the symbolism was painfully clear. On Friday night, Trump announced on Twitter that the rally was rescheduled for the following day, June 20, "out of respect," but it will still take place in Tulsa.

Consider the concept of "respect". Donald Trump's public opposition to removing the names of Confederate generals from army bases dishonors our nation, but it also clearly reveals where his own loyalty lies. "America first," the motto that helped him win the presidency (and which has its own shameful history beyond use) should be updated more accurately to convey Trump's current efforts to reestablish a white supremacist republic.

In many ways, the United States is still racially divided now as it was on the eve of the Civil War. That conflict revolved around a bloody fight between pro-slavery forces and abolitionists. While the North won the war, the Southerners won the peace by innovating racial terror against black communities physically and through policies that criminalized, segregated, impoverished, and punished African Americans for being bold enough to successfully fight for their own release.

Reconstruction offered the United States its first opportunity to create an interracial democracy. As a nation, the United States failed this test, although millions of newly liberated black men and women still created black schools, churches, businesses, towns, settlements, and culture determined to reinvent democracy in the long term.

This is what makes Tulsa an especially poignant place at this time in history where the ghosts of its racist past confront the nation. The 1921 racial massacre in the thriving Black Greenwood section of Tulsa – called by locals as “Black Wall Street” – turned out to be part of a season of white supremacist violence that touched major cities and small towns in the early early decades. of the 20th century. What white-owned newspapers called "riots" were often actually anti-black racial pogroms in which whites attacked black neighborhoods, set fire to black businesses, and killed black Americans under the guise of some insult, violation of racial etiquette or another malicious lie.

The same whites who organized this massacre covered it, buried bodies and burned evidence of this atrocity in the hope of relegating this tragedy to the dustbin of history. Tulsa had the highest number of deaths among a series of racial massacres that occurred between 1906 and 1923 and included the violence of white supremacists in Atlanta, St. Louis, Elaine, Arkansas, Chicago, and Rosewood, Florida.

The rise of the Ku Klux Klan as a force in American politics during the 1920s accompanied this increase in racial violence, as did white fears that black economic success could infringe upon privileges and rights believed to have been lost. forever after the Civil War, but claimed through the combined power of racist brutality and complicity of elected officials inside and outside the South.

White fear today is exactly what Trump hopes to use to his political advantage. The combined effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the consequent mass unemployment, and the growing call for racial justice have, once again, unleashed the political forces confronted by Janus rooted in America's original sin.

On the one hand, as the world has witnessed since May 26, millions of Americans protest and rally for institutions and policies to empower black dignity and citizenship, to end white supremacy and realize all progress. and the reform instigated during Reconstruction and the civil rights movement.

On the other hand, there is a cohort of Americans, led by the President, who will not let the "Lost Cause" die. They are united in what can only be considered a racist belief without excuse that full black citizenship requires an unacceptable loss of white power, prestige, and privilege.

Trump's decision to host a MAGA rally in Tulsa is about more than trolling his political enemies, as well as his alleged flirting with white nationalists, whom he recruited from the White House and made key political advisers, turned out to be more than symbolic. He has positioned himself as the ideological successor to Jefferson Davis, working to disunite the union and preside over a thriving economy built on the backs of black work and the lie of white supremacy.

Trump's plan to appear in Tulsa is the act not only of a racial demagogue, but also of a leader who appears to have the intention of promoting violence, an issue that his past speeches to the police have repeatedly invoked. With his unspoken, and sometimes explicit, embrace of xenophobia, racism, and vitriol against Americans who oppose his views, Trump has proven to be perhaps the greatest threat to American democracy since Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee , two white supremacist traitors to democracy who have, until the past few weeks, were largely praised rather than treated as the war criminals they actually were.

In the United States, for both good and bad, symbolism is important. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s successful effort to fuse civil rights struggles with the foundational precepts of American democracy worked political miracles for a time: For example, President John F. Kennedy later recognized black citizenship as a moral problem. President Lyndon Johnson went further, comparing peaceful black protesters in Selma, Alabama, to the patriots who fought iconic battles in Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts, during the American Revolution.

The powerful symbolism of making Juneteenth a national holiday is what the United States needs right now. Juneteenth honors America's past racial justice victories, even by acknowledging our bitter defeats. Suddenly, the struggles for racial justice, black dignity and human rights that have faced major setbacks in the Trump era appear to be within reach, fueled by Black Lives Matter protests that have featured a variety of multiracial protesters unprecedented on the streets.

A national holiday of June 15 could also offer us the necessary space as a country to investigate our racial past without recrimination and discover solidarity in the future. It could also prevent us from repeating the generational cycle of fleeting racial progress marked by a resurgence of racial violence and terror.

This spring of racial hope of recent weeks offers us our third great opportunity, after Reconstruction and the civil rights movement, to end institutional racism, defeat white supremacy, secure black citizenship, and achieve our country as it should. to be. We have a generational opportunity before us to finally build the Beloved King of Community sought in his own life. An important sign in this score, both symbolic and substantive, would be to make Juneteenth an annual marker of pride rather than shame.