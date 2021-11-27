We can all agree that writing online is probably the easiest way of making money online. Writing itself is not easy but if you have the skill, then you’ll have to work from home and you’ll be making bank out of it. This pandemic has messed up people’s standards of living. Most people are in debt or got fired from their jobs and are looking for ways to make money online.



If you have the writing skills, then you should find people online on Upwork, Fiverr, and other freelancing websites. There’s a ton of writing work available online such as article writing, ghostwriting, technical writing, etc.



Here are some things you can do to make money from writing online:



Article writing



Article writing is probably the easiest writing job out there. There are thousands of articles online available on every topic from which you can take help. So, yes article writing doesn’t require any skill other than good vocabulary and punctuation.



Make your accounts on every freelance website and start sending proposals to people looking for article writing work. The article writing field has a lot of money in it. Publishers post articles daily so, the faster you work, the more work you will get meaning you’ll get a high income. You’ll get about a dollar per word in the starting and it will gradually increase as you progress.



Ask around



You can ask your family members and friends for work too. Maybe they’ll have some assignments pending that you can help with and maybe charge them afterward if you want to.



You can also go to schools and colleges near you for some work. They usually have a lot of work for writers. They’ll have jobs like essay writing, course writing, etc. You can ask your previous teachers if they can get you a job somewhere in their school or somewhere outside the school.



You’ll get copywriting, resume writing and even essay writing at first and this can help you become a professional essay writer if you want to become one. Then you can write free essays for students or charge them for it however you like.



Create a group on facebook



Many parents and students are looking for professional online writers who could teach or do assignments for them. Create a group on Facebook and send invites to everyone you know and ask them to spread this invite wherever they can. Facebook is good when it comes to targeting a big audience at once. Once you have enough people in your group, you can make a post about you can teach these skills or make good content for people.



Start a blog



A blog is also one of the easiest ways to make money but that’s only if you have the content to post on it. Once you start to get traffic, you’ll be getting revenue based on that.

