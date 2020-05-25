MakeSolo2Happen Trends in 2nd anniversary of solo theaters

May 25 is an important date for hardcore Star Wars devotees is the date that A new hope It hit theaters in 1977 and changed the game forever. It is also the same date that Solo: A Star Wars Story was released in theaters in 2018. Han Solo's independent film was not initially well received, mainly due to the fact that it came out less than six months after the strong split of Rian Johnson. The Last Jedi. Times have changed, though, and just like last year's first anniversary, the movie is all the rage on social media again as fans call for a sequel.

# MakeSolo2Happen is trending on Twitter for the second year in a row. Alone Fans, some of whom haven't even seen the movie in theaters, are set for Disney and Lucasfilm to present a follow-up with Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo. Revealing Darth Maul at the end of the first installment has not sat well in the past two years, and people want a real close, mixed with more adventure.

Last year, director Ron Howard loved hearing about the positive energy surrounding the possibility of Only 2. The director is happy that many people want more, but he really did not stop thanking the fans for his positivity. When the film hit theaters, it was bombarded with troll hate on social media, which Howard believes is one aspect of the project's failure at the box office. Anyway, Twitter has been taken by Star Wars fans looking for Lucasfilm to do a Alone sequel, and some even take it to the streets with the hashtag in their car.

At the beginning of this year, Alone co-writer Jonathan Kasdan revealed that the studio is not "pursuing a Alone sequel right now. "Kasdan went on to say that a big screen sequel would be" a difficult sale. "This has led to speculation about a possible Disney + series with the official return of the cast. Both Alden Ehrenreich and Emilia Clarke signed on for multiple movies, so it could happen, if the studio wants to continue, but will they want to go back to a project that wasn't a home run for them?

Only 2 It's just not officially on the cards right now, but that gives Star Wars fans the time to mobilize. So far, the campaign has been deeply rooted in positivity, which is pretty rare for fans of this franchise. If you were able to keep the momentum of the Snyder Cut movement going, there's a chance the sequel could happen, or even a possible Disney + series. Snyder is currently working hard to get his original vision in shape with some extra cash from Warner Bros., so anything is really possible right now. You can head to Disney + to see Alone Starting July 10 of this year, but for now check out some of the best tweets calling for a follow-up below.

#Star Wars# MakeSolo2Happen It would work best as a Disney + show, and that show is called CRIMSON DAWN. Maul has Qi & # 39; ra directing daily operations and only makes brief cameos throughout the show.

1/4 pic.twitter.com/BHJ90Wl0yM – Jacob & # 39; s Quest (@JacobsQuest) May 25, 2020

Directed to work. Chewie, make sure our rear deflector guards are operational! I bet I do this in 12 parsecs or less. Beat him!! # MakeSolo2Happenpic.twitter.com/aYMh3mBdjd – Wolfking / ResistanceOfficer / # MakeSolo2Happen (@ wolfking20ten) May 25, 2020

A sequel would be a good addition to my collection. # MakeSolo2Happenpic.twitter.com/grC5OZsY0A – Phil Walsh (@ PhilWalsh603) May 25, 2020

the # MakeSolo2Happen The group of fans is full of positivity. I tweeted that a sequel to Solo is unlikely and was not attacked by crowds calling me. While the Star Wars fandom has its toxic pockets, the people in this move are what I love about the Star Wars fandom. ❤️ – Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) May 25, 2020

He just doesn't deserve all the hate he receives. # MakeSolo2Happenpic.twitter.com/sLLRU7Qptc – All Star Wars (@ EverythingSW66) May 25, 2020

Like the Millennium Falcon, it only has it where it counts. Energetic, charming and with more than one trick up your sleeve, you should never count it! For Han, Chewie, Lando, Qi & # 39; ra, Maul and Enfys … for all the scoundrels and rebels in the Galaxy … # MakeSolo2Happenpic.twitter.com/xwQ02n8JNF – Jared Kozal (@jkozal) May 25, 2020

I need this interaction on a visceral level. Can you imagine the antics? # MakeSolo2Happenpic.twitter.com/VXLWCf7vjh – Katherine Endicott (@endicottk) May 25, 2020

# MakeSolo2Happen I personally would love to see a solo sequel. Especially to learn more about Qi & # 39; ra! pic.twitter.com/gJzJiX5tke – sithlordolivia (@sithlordolive) May 25, 2020

It was only the only Disney Star Wars movie that I really felt that genuine Star Wars feeling and it's my favorite among the new releases, it deserves a follow up. # MakeSolo2Happen Also who could forget that cliffhanger … pic.twitter.com/cCCNsbQo3b – Ralph (@ralph_perkinsv) May 25, 2020

