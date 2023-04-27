Renowned Veteran actor Mamukkoya is no more. The 77-year-old Malayalam actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest and breathed his last on Wednesday (April 26). The actor was the chief guest at the football tournament in Kalikavu district, where he collapsed on the ground due to experiencing an unfortunate attack. He was immediately rushed to the private hospital in Kozhikode, where the doctors attended him but couldn’t be saved. There was a press release from the hospital confirming his death. He was attending the inauguration ceremony, and it turned out to be his last day, which the world will never forget.

The nation is mourning.

The news has sent shock waves to the fraternity considering the golden era the actor has enjoyed. It indeed left the audience spellbound with his marvelous stint for years. The nation, and fans who enjoyed proximity with the actor, are in a state of shock given the untimely loss that has caused the industry. Condolences are coming from far and near for the actor enthralling the audience with his rib-tickling comedy. He was referred to as the “King of Comedy.” Unfortunately, the actor who used to give reasons to smile and laugh has left everyone with sadness and an irrespirable loss that is hard to compensate for.

Actors offer condolences for the departed soul.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has paid tribute to the actor by sharing his picture through Instagram. Prithviraj was honored to work with a man of such stature in various movies. Notably, the one in Kuruthi in 2021 made him entirely charged and emotional. The man was not just close to the people in the industry; his humility has created a special place in the hearts of ever-increasing fans. Mohanlal penned an emotional note through his Facebook profile showing all the good things for the Kuruthi actor. He shared about being lucky to work with the late actor in films such as Olavum Theeravum and others. He is moved by the innocence depicted through the actor’s smile, as he or the world will never forget that. South Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to share his inner emotions with a broken heart emoji while sharing a picture and expressing his condolences and tribute to the late actor.

Considering the popularity he has garnered, one thing is for sure; his smiles will continue to spellbind the audience for generations to come.

Mamukkoya’s personal life

Mamukkoya has left four children, including his wife, Suhara. He was a family man who knew the importance of raising a close-knit family by instilling traditions and culture in the children. His latest work in Kuruthi has become a rage of sorts. He has an endless collection of films that the movie industry will continue to marvel at and praise in the form of Footage, Kannada Talkies, Nancy Rani, etc.