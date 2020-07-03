Makur Maker, college basketball star prospect, picks HBCU over the best shows

Makur Maker, a five-star college basketball prospect who could have attended almost any school, announced Friday that he rejected the best universities in favor of Howard University.

Maker made the surprising announcement in a tweet, explaining why it was important to him to attend a Black Historic College or University in the fall rather than a school best known for elite sports. Maker said Thursday that he was choosing between Howard, UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis.

"I was the first to announce my visit to Howard and others, I started dreaming" what if. "I need to make the HBCU movement real for others to follow. I hope to inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I commit to Howard U and coach Kenny Blakeney, ”Maker tweeted.

“I want to thank Coach Cal and KP Coach from the University of Kentucky, Coach Cronin from UCLA and Coach Hardaway from Memphis for considering me. It was a difficult decision. "

Maker is a 7 foot center that attended the Hillcrest Academy in Phoenix. According to Rivals, he was prospect number 18 and number 4 in his position.

Howard is definitely not a basketball powerhouse by any means. The school has not held the NCAA Tournament since 1992. The school has not had a winning season since 2001-02.

Last year, the Bisons were 4-29 overall and 1-15 against opponents of the Middle East Athletic Conference. Kenneth Blakeney will join his second season's head coach.