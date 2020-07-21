Malaysia finds 1,800 tons of illegal toxic waste dumped in the port





The containers were dumped last month at Tanjung Pelepas port in Johor state, Bernama reported Sunday. Inside were 1,864 tons Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD), a dangerous by-product of steel production, containing toxic elements such as lead and chromium.

They were brought into the country from Romania and falsely declared as concentrated zinc, authorities said.

"The discovery of the EAFD, in transit in Malaysia and destined for Indonesia, is the largest such discovery in the history of Malaysia," Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said in the Bernama report. .

Malaysia is sending the waste back to Romania and requesting Interpol to investigate.