Malcolm Jenkins de los Santos calls DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts 'a distraction'

The controversy surrounding DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts on social media this week continued to spiral on Friday after New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins called him a "distraction."

In a short video uploaded to Instagram, Jenkins said the comments made by the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver were "incorrect," but not before calling it a "distraction."

PHILADELPHIA UNION PLAYERS HAVE NAMES OF BLACK VICTIMS OF POLICE BRUTALITY IN JERSEYS IN THE MLS TOURNAMENT

"We have to stay focused," said Jenkins. “All this back and forth that is happening right now is a distraction. Comments were made and they were wrong. Allow those who were affected by it to voice their complaints. "

He continued: “But we have to stay focused. Because Breonna Taylor's killers are still not arrested. We are still fighting for justice. We have a lot of work to do. And that's not all. Stay focused ".

But Jenkins went further in the legend of his post.

MARK CUBAN DOES NOT BELIEVE THE MAVERICKS JERSEY WITH A SOCIAL MESSAGE WILL BE A DISTRACTION

"We can honor Jewish heritage and trauma while focusing on what matters. The Jewish people are not our problem, and we are not their problem either, "he wrote." Let us not lose focus on what the problem really is, and that is that the lives of blacks still do not matter in this country. " Push this energy to arrest and convict Breonna Taylor's killers and burn systemic racism. "

Earlier this week, Jackson published a passage from a book falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler. She also praised Louis Farrakhan in two other Instagram posts. Those items have been removed and he apologized for the posts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM