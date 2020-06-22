Malcolm Jenkins de los Santos delivers a message about racism to athletes, the media: "The time is now"

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins called on athletes, coaches and the media "to do our part to improve this country."

In a speech Sunday night during the ESPY Awards, Jenkins, co-founder of Players Coalition and an active voice against racism, called the events of the past few months a "tipping point." Jenkins cited the deaths of several African Americans related to the police and the protests that followed.

PLAYERS, ATHLETES, COACHES COALITION CALL FOR A FEDERAL PROBE IN THE DEATH OF WEAPON ARM AHMAUD

"There is no going back, there is no going back," he said. "The time is now."

Jenkins has been among the sporty athletes who have spoken out about racism in the United States following the death of George Floyd. Floyd is the Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes at a time caught on cell phone video. His death sparked protests across the United States.

Jenkins and the Players Coalition have called for a federal investigation into Ahmaud Arbery's death in May.

MEGAN RAPINOE VOTES RACISM FIGHT, PRAISES COLIN KAEPERNICK IN SPEECH

Jenkins said at the time: “The absence of justice is always present. Another black life was taken by a bullet and the murder justified by white fear. There was a coordinated attack on a man, which did nothing but run, and yet it took the police so long to arrest him and prosecutors brought the case to a grand jury. And this only happened due to public protest.

“We need to eliminate laws such as the law on the arrest of citizens invoked here, laws that justify the taking of innocent lives. We need elected officials to hold those who cause unmitigated harm accountable. We need a massive change. Now is the time: the cycle cannot continue. "

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Since then, there have been arrests made in Arbery's death.