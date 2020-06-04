Malcolm Jenkins responds to Drew Brees: "You are part of the problem"

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees still stands against kneeling players during the national anthem when the season begins, and on Wednesday it featured Yahoo Finance I would never agree with the gesture.

Brees later reiterated his stance to ESPN saying he also respects his teammates and his fight for "racial equality and justice", but has received a lot of reaction about his comments, and the last to speak about them is his current teammate, Malcolm Jenkins.

Jenkins, once a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, posted an emotional video to Twitter talking about the Saints' quarterback comments.

"Drew Brees, if you don't understand how hurtful, how callous your comments are, you're part of the problem," Jenkins said. "… The first thing you do is criticize the peaceful protest? That was years ago when we were trying to signal for help, and for our allies and our white brothers and sisters, the people we consider friends to participate in. It was ignored.

"And here we are now, with the world on fire, and you still continue to criticize first how we peacefully protest that it doesn't fit in with what you do and your beliefs. Never acknowledging the fact that a man was killed by the police in front of everyone. And that has continued for centuries … Although we are teammates, I can't let this happen. "

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Brees teammate and wide receiver Michael Thomas was another of the many athletes who reacted.

"He doesn't know any better," Thomas wrote on his Twitter. "We don't care if you disagree and who else cares about that."

Other athletes from around the sports world shared their thoughts on Brees' comments, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. and former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, among others.