Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dead at 47.

"We regret to inform you of the death of our beloved brother and long-time Roots member, Malik Abdul Basit," the statement said. read . "May he be remembered for his dedication to Islam and innovation as one of the most talented MCs of all time. We ask that you respect his family in our time of mourning."

A publicist for the group confirmed the news.

No cause of death was released.

Basit, who acted under the name Malik B., was part of the Philadelphia-based group from its inception until around 1999, when he left amid group tensions detailed on the song "Water" from The Roots album "Phrenology". Written by Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, the song talks about Basit's struggles with addiction.