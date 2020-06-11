Mall of America reopens after coronavirus closes, with 150 of 500 stores doing business

The Mall of America returned to operation on Wednesday, nearly three months after the Minnesota tourist attraction closed due to the coronavirus.

About 150 of the 500 stores in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington reopened to a new shopping experience that included signs encouraging social distancing, reduced seating, non-contact hand sanitizing stations, and plexiglass dividers. in the payment areas.

The mall, which is the largest in the country, initially planned to reopen June 1, but delayed the date due to protests in the Twin Cities over the death of George Floyd.

Shoppers walking down the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota on Wednesday.

(Emilie Richardson / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

One of the first buyers, Raekwon Martin, from Bloomington, told the Star Tribune that he wanted to be one of the first people in line.

The Mall of America reopened Wednesday for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

(Emilie Richardson / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I'm used to coming here every week, but for the past few months, I've gotten used to disappointment," said Martin. "It feels good to be here again and beat the wave."

Social distancing markers seen on the floor of the Mall of America on Wednesday.

(Emilie Richardson / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Minnesota has recorded nearly 29,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,200 deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The state Wednesday allowed the reopening of gyms, bowling alleys and some other activities, under social distancing rules and other restrictions.

