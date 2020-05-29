Mallrats 2 will be a multi-generational tale that closely resembles the original

Twilight of the Mallrats will present a very familiar cast. Kevin Smith just gave an update on the sequel, noting that everyone on the poster will make an appearance. Stan Lee appears on the original 1995 poster, but sadly passed away in 2018. It is highly likely, however, that there will be more than just a few tributes to the Marvel Comics master when Smith ends the story.

Kevin Smith had previously announced that Jason Lee, Shannen Doherty, Michael Rooker, Ethan Suplee, Ben Affleck and more were to return for Mallrats 2: Twilight of the Mallrats. However, it appears that Jeremy London and Claire Forlani will also be on board for the highly anticipated sequel, though Smith has yet to mention them by name. But, this would count as all the characters in the poster, including Sven-Ole Thorsen, who returns as LaFours, along with Smith and Jason Mewes. Smith had this to say.

RELATED: Shannen Doherty Will Return As Rene In Mallrats 2: Twilight of the Mallrats

"Mallrats Twilight is more like what the world knows Mallrats be, a day in the life of this mall. So the whole movie is set in the context of this dying giant that only Brodie (Jason Lee) wants to save, and everyone on the poster comes back … I wrote to everyone. "

We know that Jason Lee's Brodie wants to save the mall for a while. However, it is not clear how this will be reduced. Originally, Mallrats Twilight was going to have something Die hard elements, but Kevin Smith returned to the drawing board for the new script, which could be a bummer to some fans who were expecting some action from Bruce Willis. Smith went on to talk more about the sequel. You can read what he had to say below.

"It is very much in line with what I do and at the same time it is very current as well … We saw Jay and his daughter showing off in that movie and in Mallrats TwilightBrodie's daughter is an important factor, Banner. So it's a multi-generational tale, but it turned out wonderful. "

Mallrats Twilight approaches as Kevin Smith spends his time indoors. The director / writer has encouraged fans to tap into his own creative energy during this time to help stay positive, noting that it has helped him quite a bit in the past few weeks. That being said, Smith is constantly busy with all kinds of projects, so one might imagine that this is not much different than normal for him, other than that the look is not outside of all of this.

It is unclear at this time when Mallrats 2: Twilight of the Mallrats You will be able to start production, which means there is no release date either. Whatever the case may be, it looks like Kevin Smith has all his ducks lined up by the time the sequel can finally start shooting. Until then, we will have to wait for the director to give us the update. The interview with Smith was originally conducted by IMDb.

Topics: Mallrats 2, Mallrats