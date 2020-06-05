Maloney challenger campaign fundraising email: & # 39; F & $ # THE POLICE & # 39 ;.

The main challenger of all life Democratic NY Representative Carolyn B. Maloney sent out a fundraising email Thursday that stated, "F & $ # THE POLICE. "

"We are living the results of a completely broken criminal justice system," begins the campaign email Lauren Ashcraft.

Ashcraft, a self-styled progressive democrat powered by people, is one of the top three long-range challengers seeking to replace Maloney in a highly Democratic district, similar to how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Long-time starter without a seat, Joe Crowley, in an upset primary victory two years ago.

One of Ashcraft's key campaign platforms is criminal justice reform, and in a statement to Fox News, she doubled her position.

"The entire criminal justice system is racist," he said, "this is the country that needs rigorous criminal justice reform."

She criticized lawmakers on both sides for her approach to the issue over the years.

"We constantly see videos of black people being attacked and killed," he said. “The police are murdering those who swore to protect. Both Republicans and Democrats, including Rep. Maloney, have not enacted common sense reforms. Instead, they are responsible for destructive policies like the Crime Act of 1994. "

For his part, Maloney, who helped spearhead the drive for federally funded benefits for New York City's first responders after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, has publicly supported a number of proposals for the House that aim to achieve similar criminal justice reforms. Ashcraft highlighted her in the email for not cosponsoring her.

He posted a list of them to an extensive Twitter thread on Wednesday, the day before the fundraising email came out.

"To face this moment, Congress must do more than denounce these mistakes," Maloney tweeted. "We must act."

Among the proposals he said he supports is a resolution explicitly condemning police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, which was tabled by "Squad" representatives Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar, along with representatives Karen Bass and Barbara Lee.

Another was a bill introduced by fellow New York representative Hakeem Jeffries that would prohibit police from using stranglings.

Floyd died in police custody on May 25, and part of the videotaped incident showed an officer kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Eric Garner He died in New York City in 2014 after a New York police officer pinned him to a strangle in another incident captured on video.

"As soon as I spoke to the family and got the details and heard that among George's last words was 'I can't breathe' with a knee to my neck, I immediately thought of Eric Garner," said the reverend. Al Sharpton. while delivering a compliment to Floyd in Minnesota on Thursday.

Floyd's death sparked a wave of protests against police violence across the country, which both candidates have said they support.

Maloney was first elected to Congress in 1992. Her main accomplishments include the Zadroga Act and its subsequent reauthorizations, which ensured compensation and medical care for first responders and others suffering from 9/11 related illnesses. She was also the author of the Debbie Smith Act, which increases funding for police to process DNA violation kits, according to her campaign website.

The other top challengers are Suraj Patel, a lawyer and educator whom Maloney defeated in a 2018 primary challenge, and Peter Harrison, a tenant rights advocate.

Also Thursday in an unrelated tweet, President Trump He criticized the push by people he called "Radical Left Democrats," amplifying calls to "unseat the police." Instead, he said he supports increasing the money spent on law enforcement.