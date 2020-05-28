Malpractice insurance gaps Risk for front-line physicians; Plus







Limited coverage working outside of specialty or state

Many doctors and nurses working on the front lines of the coronavirus emergency face an increased risk of medical malpractice without adequate liability coverage, coverage, according to Reuters.

While the federal and state governments have made efforts to limit the underlying risk to providers: Washington in the form of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), and states like New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Massachusetts , Illinois and Connecticut in the form of temporary immunity: problems persist.

Nurses may be especially at risk.

"The biggest problem with nurses is that many don't have professional liability insurance because their employers have told them they don't need it, which is a mistake," said Edie Brous, RN, MPH, a lawyer who advocates for nurses in negligence cases. (Brous' nursing history refers to emergencies and critical care.) "It doesn't occur to them that the coverage they get through their employer is very limited in what it covers."

Doctors are in a slightly better situation, but not by much.

Although, as a general rule, they are expected to have professional liability insurance, which generally covers them in defense, settlement or, if necessary, payment of a negligence claim, their premiums may vary widely by specialty and scope of the plan. And during a public health emergency, when doctors may be practicing outside of their designated specialty, and sometimes across state lines, they face an additional problem: Their regular plans may contain "exclusions to practice in a clinic. or installation not mentioned in the policy "or in a riskier specialty than the one normally covered.

Circumstances like these have prompted doctors and other representatives to lobby for immunity nationwide during the public health emergency.

But not everyone thinks it is a good idea.

In an open letter to President Trump and members of Congress, a group of lawyers, law professors and activists, including Ralph Nader, warned of "the pernicious effort of corporate lobbyists, insurance companies and other special interest groups to put our fellow citizens at risk, and lobby for legislative immunity to escape liability for preventable damages that cause injury or death. "

