Malta says 65 immigrants rescued at sea test positive for coronavirus

Maltese authorities say 65 immigrants rescued at sea on Sunday tested positive for the coronavirus, and that they are awaiting the results of another nine.

The migrants were among 94 who were adrift in the Mediterranean Sea for more than 30 hours before Maltese authorities rescued them under intense pressure from aid groups.

The results of the first 85 swab tests showed a large majority positive for the coronavirus.

The government said those who are positive will be isolated in a reception center, and the rest will be quarantined for 14 days.

Malta had previously reported 708 cases of coronavirus and nine deaths, the majority among permanent residents of Malta. Fifty migrants tested positive in March and April.