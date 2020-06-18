Mama June admits to the meth habit of $ 2,500 per day

"I mean, it was a couple of ounces a day," Shannon told her daughter. "Our habit was $ 2,500 a day, if not more."

Shannon, 40, also admitted to selling the family home because she was bankrupt.

That series, a spin-off of the children's reality show "Toddlers & Tiaras," ran from 2012 until it was canceled in 2014 amid reports that Shannon was dating a registered sex offender, something she denied at the time. Shannon later admitted to being in the man's company and said that one of Alana's sisters had been sired by another convicted sex offender.

In 2017, Shannon landed another reality show, "Mama June: From Not to Hot," on WE TV after she lost nearly 300 pounds, going from a size 18 to a size 4, after weight-loss surgery.

The latest series follows Shannon's brush with the law and Alana, 14, who is going to live with Lauryn, 20.

Shannon said this is not the first time she has used drugs, adding that Lauryn knew about it.

"It was the first time since we were older that you have ever been hanged," said Lauryn Shannon.

Young Shannon spoke of protecting her sister and her own 2-year-old daughter.

"You have to understand too, like, I can't have Ella and Alana around that," Lauryn Shannon told her mother.

Her mother assured her that she was better and that she was cleaning herself.