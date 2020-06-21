Man abandons car, floats downstream after running away from traffic stop

A man in Missouri was arrested after trying to escape police by floating down the river to flee a traffic stop on Friday, according to authorities.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the incident took place around 8:30 a.m. when the 38-year-old man attempted to escape the police by floating down the Bourbeuse River.

The incident occurred near the city of Union, located about 50 miles west of St. Louis.

Maj. Trevor Wild of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the man drove through a field of hay and left his car Friday morning before trying to swim downstream.

Authorities said the 38-year-old was initially detained for driving without a license and failing to yield to police.

The man was seen in the river at 8:30 a.m. in the Shawneetown Ford Road area of ​​Union, wearing a blue button-down mechanic shirt.

Authorities said the man emerged from the river and was caught at 1:30 p.m., five hours later.

Wild said police after the arrest arrested him but that the 38-year-old man was later released.

The man's identity was not disclosed.

Wild said that while it is definitely not normal, this is not the first time someone has attempted to escape by floating down the river. He said it has happened several times before.