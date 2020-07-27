Man Accidentally Finds, Buys Dad's Police Car on Ebay

A retired police officer has a very special retired police car to navigate after a casual discovery on the Internet.

Greg Barnett was browsing Ebay recently when he came across a 1978 Vauxhall VX90 painted as the patrollers from his hometown of Durham, UK, which looked very familiar.

The sedan reminded him of the car his father Barrie used to give high-performance driving instructions to the Durham Police, and it turns out that's exactly what it was.

Scrolling through the images, he noticed the oil and gas expense sheets with his father's name and the handwriting left on the car.

"That was it! You could have picked me up off the floor after that! The last time I saw him was in 2008 or 2009," Barnett told SWNS.

Barnett contacted the seller, a garage owner who lived 300 miles away in Wells. The man told him that he had bought the long-running car from a government lot and that he had spent his time at the running of the bulls to restore it to roadworthy condition.

Barnett wasted no time paying 9,000 pounds (approximately $ 11,500) to bring him back to Durham, 13 years after his father's death.

"It brought back so many memories. It is as if the car has returned home."

