Man accused of allegedly targeting a viewer of the Black Lives Matter mural

Prosecutors say Joseph Osuna, 30, was driving his 2015 Jeep Wrangler near the painted mural in front of the courthouse in Martínez on July 5 when he started yelling at people standing near the mural and exchanging words with one of them. .

The district attorney's office says Osuna made a U-turn, got out of the car, pulled out a loaded revolver, and pointed it at the viewer.

"He rolled next to us and yelled at everyone and turned us around, so I got on my skateboard and followed him around a bit to get the plates. He made a U-turn, turned on me and pointed a gun at me. face". Do you want to do something? That's it, a policeman was behind him, immediately stopped him, thank goodness, "a witness at the scene told CNN affiliate KGO.

Officials from the Martinez Police Department detained Osuna and found the weapon, not registered for him, in his car, the prosecutor's office said.