Man accused of allegedly targeting a viewer of the Black Lives Matter mural

Prosecutors say Joseph Osuna, 30, was driving his 2015 Jeep Wrangler near the painted mural in front of the courthouse in Martínez on July 5 when he started yelling at people standing near the mural and exchanging words with one of them. .
The district attorney's office says Osuna made a U-turn, got out of the car, pulled out a loaded revolver, and pointed it at the viewer.
"He rolled next to us and yelled at everyone and turned us around, so I got on my skateboard and followed him around a bit to get the plates. He made a U-turn, turned on me and pointed a gun at me. face". Do you want to do something? That's it, a policeman was behind him, immediately stopped him, thank goodness, "a witness at the scene told CNN affiliate KGO.
Officials from the Martinez Police Department detained Osuna and found the weapon, not registered for him, in his car, the prosecutor's office said.
CNN affiliate KGO recorded a video of the arrest. Contra Costa County District Attorney's spokesman Scott Alonso confirmed to CNN that the man seen in the video is Osuna.
He is charged with unlawful firearm activity and possessing an unregistered firearm for him, both serious crimes, as well as a misdemeanor crime for displaying a concealed weapon in public. You could face up to three years in custody if found guilty.
CNN was unable to locate Osuna's contact information. The prosecutor's office did not know if the man had an attorney. Osuna will be sent a notice to appear in court, Alonso said.
Two other people, in a separate incident, face one hate crime charge and multiple misdemeanor charges for allegedly defacing that same mural over the July 4 holiday weekend. A woman was captured in video painting on the mural in yellow letters with black paint while a man in a red Trump shirt that said "Four more years" filmed.