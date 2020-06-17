Man accused of pushing an old woman from New York has been arrested more than 100 times

A career criminal with more than 100 arrests in his name was arrested for cruelly shoving a 92-year-old woman into a Manhattan fire hydrant, leaving her victim too scared to walk alone in her own neighborhood.

The wounded old man, a Bronx native named Geraldine, spoke to The Post on Tuesday after cops arrested convicted sex offender Rashid Brimmage, 31, and accused him of attacking her.

"I thought a brick hit me or something hit me on the left side of my head, and I fell down and hit my head on the hydrant," said Geraldine, who asked that her last name be hidden for security reasons. attack. "Blood was coming out, no blood was dripping, but the blood was dripping."

Geraldine, who has lived in Manhattan for more than 50 years, was on her way to Duane Reade when Brimmage allegedly pushed her to the ground near Third Avenue and East 16th Street in Gramercy Park around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

She crashed into the fire hydrant and lay on the ground until a passerby called 911 and doctors took her to nearby Beth Israel Hospital.

The former teacher, who never married but is dating an 89-year-old lawyer, said her physical injuries were relatively minor and have since been healed, but the mental cost has been far more severe.

"I'm mainly shocked. My head still hurts where I was bleeding, where I hit the hydrant, or where he hit me, I don't know," he said.

"It is mainly psychological, only the fear of going outside," he added.

"This damn guy put me in a state where I'm afraid of walking the streets alone. So my super is trying to find someone to accompany me to a nearby park or supermarket, that kind of thing. So that's the trouble ".

Brimmage was arrested by police on Tuesday and charged with assault after investigators recognized him from video footage of the attack, authorities said.

The frequent offender has been arrested 103 times since 2005 for misdemeanors and sexual offenses, the sources said.

The assailant was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2012, then arrested for two sex crimes in 2014, police sources said.

In May of that year, he was arrested for exposing himself and stroking himself on an East Harlem street, sources said.

Only a few months later, in July, he was arrested for grabbing a woman's butt at a Third Avenue delicatessen.

In 2017, he did not notify authorities that his address changed and he had to register as a sex offender, state records show.

At the time of Friday's attack, Brimmage had three open criminal cases in the city, according to court records.

He was arrested on February 17 on one count of minor assault and stalking for an incident that occurred in the Bronx a week earlier, according to records. He was released without bond in the case.

He was arrested in the district again on March 5 and slapped with an intrusion summons, according to court records.

And more recently, he was arrested on March 9 in Manhattan and beaten with criminal possession of a controlled substance, assault, and attempted assault.

He was fined for the bust and ordered to return to court in late July.

