Man accused of stabbing Kansas City police with kitchen knife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A man has been charged. with stabbing a Kansas City police officer while suffering from what appeared to be a mental health crisis.

Twenty-four-year-old Austin Lewis of Independence was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. His bonus is set at $ 200,000 in cash. No lawyer is listed for him in online court records.

A police detective wrote in the probable cause statement that the stabbing occurred Wednesday after the officer was dispatched by a medical call in downtown Kansas City and saw Lewis inhaling an unknown substance. The officer was waiting with Lewis for an ambulance, when Lewis reached into a pants pocket, pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the officer in the chest, according to the statement.

The officer then held the man at gunpoint until more officers arrived, and the wounded officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer is recovering.

Lewis told police he was suicidal and was trying to commit suicide by huffing when the officer approached him. He said he heard voices, got scared and felt cornered by the officer and stabbed him.

Police said the incident did not appear to be related to the protests in Kansas City.