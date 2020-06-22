Man allegedly caught at the airport with a fake penis full of cocaine

A British man arrested at a Brussels airport with cocaine inside an artificial penis could face up to three years in prison for the crime, prosecutors said last week.

The man was arrested trying to move drugs from Jamaica to Belgium last February, The New Zealand Herald reported.

He allegedly told investigators that he intended to use the cocaine for personal use once he returned home.

Prosecutors did not prove that the man, who said he obtained the drugs while visiting his mother in the Caribbean county, was a "mule," but still asked for a 36-month sentence, according to the report.

Defense attorneys argued that such a sentence is too severe since the man is in poor health.

"My client has kidney failure and needs to exercise and follow a proper diet," his lawyer said, according to the report.

The man will be sentenced on Wednesday.