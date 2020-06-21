Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Family in Black Lives Matter Shirts

A San Francisco man faces hate crime charges after allegedly threatening to shoot a family wearing "Black Lives Matter" shirts in a restaurant, according to a report.

Steve Cibotti, 55, was caught in a surveillance video that addressed Ciara Doherty, Anthony Colon and their three young children on June 7 while eating at the Flights restaurant in the city of Burlingame on the San Francisco peninsula, reported ABC7 News.

He was booked late last week at the San Mateo County Jail on four counts of serious crime threats with an improvement in hate crimes after an 11-day investigation.

“He basically hit the table, he hit his hands on the table, he looked directly at my son and said,‘ Black lives matter. F: black lives. Blue lives matter & # 39; ”, Colon told the media.

The family had just arrived at the restaurant after participating in a demonstration in San Francisco, ABC 7 reported.

Colón said that Cibotti returned to his table and again threatened to shoot them.

"He said,‘ F— you, b—-. I'll … shoot you! & # 39; ”, He told the station.

On Thursday, Cibotti was released from jail after posting bail of $ 150,000.

"He signed up for rehab because I said, 'Dude, you have a drinking problem, you have to go to rehab," his attorney Paula Canny told ABC 7, adding that Cibotti had had too much to drink with his family at the restaurant.

His family, who has ties to law enforcement, left the scene, but he returned to using the bathroom, which is when he made the threat, he said.

Canny said Cibotti was fired from his job at United Airlines after the incident and that it has been "just a lot of tears, super annoying, super crying, super stressed."

The attorney denied that Cibotti threatened to shoot the family, adding that he does not have firearms in his home, but San Mateo County Prosecutor Steve Wagstaffe said police interviewed a dozen witnesses.

"Right now, in what people reported to the detective who interviewed them, those words were spoken," Wagstaffe told ABC 7.

"It was not just someone yelling at people next to them because their children were crying or making noise," he said.

"This has the added element that it is based on race at one time in our world, our community is very concerned about this issue and is criticizing a family for exercising their right," Wagstaffe said, referring to the hate crime component. .

"According to the evidence we have, he added:" If I had a gun, I would shoot you, "" he said, adding that Cibotti has no registered weapons.

In a statement, Doherty and Colón said they were "relieved to learn that the District Attorney has filed charges."

"We await resolution of this matter so that we and all others affected by this incident can leave it behind and begin the healing process," the couple said.

Cibotti's arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

A message left by United Post for The Post was not immediately answered.