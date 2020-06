A man and woman were shot as gunshots rang out early Sunday in Brooklyn, continuing a violent weekend in the city, police said.

The 30-year-old woman was shot in the head just after 4 a.m. at 340 Frost Street in East Williamsburg and was rushed to New York Health + Bellevue Hospitals, police said.

The 31-year-old man was shot three times in the elbow, left hip, and left ankle and was expected to survive. He was brought to NYC Health + Hospitals / Elmhurst.