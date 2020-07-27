Man arrested for allegedly driving through pro-police rally in Colorado Park

According to the local police department, they arrested a person who he allegedly drove "at high speed" through a pro-police protest in Colorado, nearly hitting some of the protesters.

A "Defend the Police" rally in Eaton, Colorado, led by young Republicans in northern Colorado was underway Saturday afternoon when, according to a Facebook post by the Eaton Police Department, an SUV pulled out of the road and started driving toward pedestrians, who were in a "grass park." There were no injuries.

INFORMED GUN NEAR THE PORTLAND PROTEST SITE BEFORE ANOTHER CHAOTIC NIGHT

This same weekend, a Jeep conducted an anti-racism protest in Aurora, Colorado, in which protesters, according to the Aurora Police Department, were in the interstate. A car ran over a person and another protester was shot by another protester who fired a weapon while the car was passing.

The Eaton Police Department, in response to the incident at the pro-police protest, made an arrest and the man was charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree assault, seven counts of serious crime threat and one count of reckless driving.

UNITED STATES PROTESTS: MORE RIOTS AND LAWS IN CITIES THROUGHOUT THE NATION

"My constituents peacefully expressed their support for the police when an SUV went through the crowd and nearly hit them," Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado, tweeted.

The Buck District encompasses the eastern rural part of the state from north to south.

"All Americans should be able to exercise their # 1A rights, free from violence. The responsible person must be brought to justice," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Greeley Tribune reported that the Eaton rally had more than 100 attendees. Some of them, according to the newspaper, said they previously saw the suspect who was eventually arrested turning the protesters over while driving.

The man who was arrested is named Isaiah Cordova, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office. He was released on bail.

The incidents occur at a time of heightened racial tension in the US and during a divisive presidential election. The nationwide protests, which have often turned into riots complete with vandalism, looting, and attempts to injure police officers, have gripped the nation since George Floyd's death on May 25 while in custody. of the Minneapolis Police Department.