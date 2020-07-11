Man arrested for biting seagull after he tried to steal Big Mac

Who ordered the McSeagull?

A man in Cornwall, England, was arrested this week after biting a seagull that attempted to steal his Big Mac.

The 26-year-old man "claimed he was under attack for his McDonald's food and, in response, grabbed the bird and bit him," reports Cornwall Live.

"He sank his teeth before throwing it on the floor," a police spokesman told the site. "Officers had seen the incident and immediately went and detained him and took details of it."

The man told police officers that he was "under the influence of drugs" and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"The seagull was clearly injured by the incident, but it flew before we could verify its welfare," said the representative. "We don't know what happened next."

Seagulls are notoriously aggressive with food, but are protected by the 1981 Wildlife and Field Act.