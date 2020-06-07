Man arrested for wearing black face to protest black racism in Toronto

A man was arrested in Toronto on Saturday after appearing at a protest against racism while wearing a black face.

The man, whose name was not disclosed by officials, was filmed screaming into the protesters after protest organizers asked him to leave.

"If I want to put this on my face, then I can put this on my face!" The man can be heard saying in the clip before being taken into custody.

"You are a disrespectful f-king!" shouts a protester. "It is a shame for everyone who came here."

Then the man announced, "I'm not trying to be disrespectful," but it seemed clear in the clip that none of the protesters bought that claim.

The demonstration was one of several that took place on Saturday in response to the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has sparked global protests against police brutality and racism.

The Toronto Bicycle Police were filmed taking him outside as he continued to yell at protesters.

Police originally told Global News that he was arrested for violating the peace and charged, but later told the store that no charges had been made and that "investigations are continuing."