Man at Portland protest says he was stabbed for his policy

A man stabbed in the back during protests in front of the Portland federal court said he was attacked for his conservative politics and activism, according to media reports.

"I was stabbed for being a conservative journalist," Andrew Duncomb, 25, told the Oregonian about the attack caught on Saturday.

Duncomb, a vocal advocate for President Trump, is a cameraman who shoots protests and political events under the nickname "Black Rebel," the newspaper reported.

He traveled from his northern California home last Friday to Portland to document the often violent and unfair night protests in front of the United States' Mark O. Hatfield court.

"My main goal was to show that not only the feds were creating the problem," Duncomb told The Oregonian, referring to federal agents who were deployed to the city to control the riots.

In the shocking video of the stabbing that occurred around 2:30 a.m. a few blocks from court, Duncomb confronts a man later identified by police as Blake David Hampe.

The man, dressed in a Carhart jumpsuit, a respirator, and glasses, had allegedly been following Duncomb and his friends for several blocks. Duncomb gave his video camera to a friend, who was recording.

The images show Duncomb approaching Hampe from behind, putting his arm around him and asking, "Hello buddy, why are you following us?"

Without saying a word, Hampe allegedly slides a knife into Duncomb's back, the video shows.

"Ouch! Ouch!" Duncomb screams before falling backwards out of the frame.

"Did you just stab him? Wow, he just stabbed him! shouts an off-camera man. "That guy stabbed him, brother!" Then the man yells, "The guy right there! Bring him, bring him!

Hampe, 43, was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree assault and illegal use of a weapon. He is being held on $ 250,000 bail, The Oregonian reported.

Duncomb, who said the blade entered his back between his hip and rib cage, was treated at a local hospital and released on Sunday.

"The adrenaline just shot through me," he told the newspaper. “He also had a can of bear mace and a knife. But I didn't want to endanger innocent bystanders. "

Duncomb, who has more than 20,000 followers on Twitter and Facebook, said protesters had been alerted to his presence shortly after their arrival.

The conservative activist participated in the 2017 White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which ended in a bloodshed after a white supremacist crashed his car into a group of counter-protesters, killing one and injuring more than a dozen. of others, the newspaper reported.

Thursday marked the 63rd consecutive day of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

Protesters have clashed with federal agents, throwing fireworks and bottles at them. Officers have responded by firing tear gas and impact munitions at the crowd.