Man attacks woman, kicks her in the head after discussion about social estrangement

A Washington state man assaulted a woman after they argued about wearing masks and social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, authorities said.

The victim was running on a track between Clark College and Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver, Washington, when she had a dispute with a man who did not follow social distancing protocols. During the discussion, he was seen smiling and making obscene gestures, according to Oregon Live.

The victim left the track, but the man followed her to her car, where he hit her multiple times and kicked her in the head after she fell to the ground, police reported.

Police responded to the assault report, but the man remains at large. He reportedly fled the scene with a woman in a black SUV.

The victim was treated at an area hospital for his injuries, FOX 12 reported. He was later released on Thursday afternoon.

Police provided images of the suspect and the friend.

Police have asked anyone who recognizes the suspect or friend, or who has additional information about the incident, to contact the non-emergency Vancouver police at (360) 693-3111 or the helpline at (360) 487-7399.