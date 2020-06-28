Man beats woman in attempted rape in the Bronx

Police officers are searching for a man who attempted to rape a woman in a Bronx lobby.

Surveillance images of the vicious attack It shows the criminal dragging a woman through the doors of a building near Reservoir Oval West and East 210th Street around 8 a.m. on Friday, before throwing her to the ground and hitting her.

The man attempted to remove the woman's clothing while beating her, but the woman screamed and defended herself, prompting the offender to finally give up and run, police said.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-577-TIPS.