Man bites gull after trying to steal McDonald's food: report

Don't mess with people's food.

A McDonald & # 39; s customer was arrested after he allegedly bitten a seagull after trying to steal his food. The suspect reportedly attacked the bird in front of authorities.

Officers from a local unit were on patrol when they witnessed the incident in the city of Plymouth, England, reports Cornwall Live. The man reportedly claimed that the bird was trying to steal his McDonald's, so he grabbed and bit him.

The animal was reportedly injured as a result of the bite, but it flew away before authorities could inspect it. The suspect reportedly admitted to being under the influence of drugs.

The suspect was detained since seagulls are a protected species in the area. The McDonald's fan is reportedly facing up to six months in prison or a fine of approximately $ 6,300.

In a statement obtained by Cornwall Live, a spokesman for the local police department said: "He sank his teeth before throwing it on the floor. Officers saw the incident and immediately went and arrested him and took details of him. Around this time, the man volunteered the information that he was under the influence of drugs and it was decided that he should be taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment. The seagull was clearly injured by the incident, but it flew before we could verify its welfare. We don't know what happened next. "

Southwest News Service (SWNS) reported that a police spokesperson also stated: “Yesterday we detained a man who attacked and wounded a seagull in the city center. Love or hate them, seagulls are protected by the 1981 Wildlife and Field Act. "