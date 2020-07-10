Man breaks through fence to escape New Zealand Covid-19 quarantine and visit liquor store





Authorities said the man, who arrived from Sydney, Australia on July 1, cut ties on a six-foot fence to exit a temporarily managed isolation facility at the Distinction Hotel, Hamilton, New Zealand's North Island. .

All persons entering New Zealand must remain in controlled isolation or quarantine for at least 14 days and test negative for the coronavirus before they are allowed to move freely, but so far several arrivals in the country have fled these facilities.

In a statement released Friday, Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the chief of isolation and quarantine administered, said the man, who had so far been negative twice for coronavirus, was in police custody and was due to appear in court later that day.

"Initial information suggests that an individual cut the fence ties on the 1.8-meter fence to leave the facility, and returned to the facility sometime after that.