Man breaks through fence to escape New Zealand Covid-19 quarantine and visit liquor store

All persons entering New Zealand must remain in controlled isolation or quarantine for at least 14 days and test negative for the coronavirus before they are allowed to move freely, but so far several arrivals in the country have fled these facilities.
In a statement released Friday, Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the chief of isolation and quarantine administered, said the man, who had so far been negative twice for coronavirus, was in police custody and was due to appear in court later that day.
"Initial information suggests that an individual cut the fence ties on the 1.8-meter fence to leave the facility, and returned to the facility sometime after that.
"The individual is believed to have been off-site for approximately half an hour, approximately between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.," he said.
Webb said local health authorities and police contacted local companies to identify anyone who came into contact with the man.
"We have spoken to a liquor store on Te Rapa Road, where we believe the person visited, and has cleaned their premises as a result of our investigations. The police ensured that no one entered the store this morning until health officials confirmed that it was safe to do so. " So he said.
The leak comes just days after other quarantined arrivals in New Zealand evaded their mandatory isolation.
The man, who later tested positive for Covid-19, escaped the facility through a fence section and visited a supermarket before returning to the building. Webb said the man will be summoned to appear in court and at a later date charged under section 26 (1) of the Covid Public Health Response Act-19 2020.
Webb noted: "The vast majority of returnees take their responsibilities seriously and comply with the law while in isolation."
According to the New Zealand government, 27,723 people have been under controlled isolation since March 26.
New Zealand has seen several cases since then.
"It has been 70 days since the last Covid-19 case that was locally acquired from an unknown source in the community," he said, adding that this brings the total number of confirmed New Zealand cases to 1,192, with 23 active cases.